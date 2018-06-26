Teen killed by gunshot on residential street in Terrebonne
A perimeter was erected around the area where the man was discovered on Brodeur St. in La Plaine. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018 7:13AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 26, 2018 8:07AM EDT
An 18-year-old man died in hospital Monday after he was struck by at least one firearm projectile in a shooting on a residential street.
The victim has yet to be identified by police, and no arrests have been made.
A perimeter was erected around the area where the man was discovered on Brodeur St. in La Plaine.
Surete de Quebec agents brought in their canine squad to search for clues.
At last update, agents from the SQ and Terrebonne Police are working together to shed light on the events leading to the homicide.
They believe the incident may have been drug-related.
Latest Montreal News
- Crane workers back to work Tuesday, on union's orders
- Laval police meet with important witness in senior murder
- Thousands without power in NDG: Hydro-Quebec
- Construction magnate Tony Accurso found guilty in Laval fraud case
- Quebec woman finds ancestors' tombstones being used to prop up church building