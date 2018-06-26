

CTV Montreal





An 18-year-old man died in hospital Monday after he was struck by at least one firearm projectile in a shooting on a residential street.

The victim has yet to be identified by police, and no arrests have been made.

A perimeter was erected around the area where the man was discovered on Brodeur St. in La Plaine.

Surete de Quebec agents brought in their canine squad to search for clues.

At last update, agents from the SQ and Terrebonne Police are working together to shed light on the events leading to the homicide.

They believe the incident may have been drug-related.