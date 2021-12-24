An 18-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot at a party in the Town of Mount Royal (TMR).

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 1:45 a.m. Friday about a person suffering from gunshot wounds in a home on Trenton Avenue, near Aberdare Road.

Upon arrival, police say they found the young man "unconscious with more than one gunshot wound to the upper body."

"A party was taking place in a residence and suddenly a suspect would have shot the victim and then fled before the arrival of police officers," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson for Montreal police.

The victim was transported to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators, forensic technicians and the canine unit are onsite to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the incident.