Teen in critical condition after being hit by train on the South Shore
(File photo)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 4, 2018 1:47PM EDT
An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a train on Montreal's South Shore.
The incident occurred just before noon in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, about 25 kilometres east of Montreal.
Police say they don't know what happened and aren't ruling out any hypothesis.
Authorities say the victim's life is in danger.
