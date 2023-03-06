Teen hospitalized, another arrested after stabbing in Longueuil schoolyard
A teenager is in hospital and another teen is under arrest after a stabbing at a schoolyard in Longueuil.
Longueuil police say the victim is believed to be a 15-year-old boy. He was stabbed Monday afternoon on the grounds of Jacques Rousseau High School at 444 de Gentilly St. E
Police say the boy was immediately transferred to hospital and is expected to survive. His parents were informed of the incident.
A suspect, also a minor, was arrested shortly after near the school, police say.
"We do not know the circumstances of the attack or the relationship between the two young people," police said in a Facebook post.
Officers are investigating and are asking anyone with information concerning the assault to call 450-646-8500. All calls are anonymous.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP investigating leaks alleging foreign election interference
The RCMP says it has launched an investigation into violations of national security information law in connection to media leaks of Chinese foreign interference allegations.
Canadian twins celebrate with world record on their first birthday
Defying the odds since birth, Canadian twins Adiah Laelynn and Adrial Luka Nadarajah celebrated their first birthday after being named the world's most premature twins.
'It's beyond tragic': Family mourns B.C.'s Kiara Agnew, 23, after suspected murder in Mexico
The family of a B.C. woman who was found dead in Mexico on Friday is desperate to get her body home.
What is 'Bare Minimum Monday'? Understanding the work culture TikTok trend
In recent years, new workplace terminology has emerged that aims to label various approaches to work-life balance and work culture. The latest addition to the lexicon – "Bare Minimum Monday" -- is gaining traction on TikTok.
Malls could turn empty Nordstrom stores into residential units, says one expert
A retail expert says Canadian mall operators looking to fill spaces left behind after Nordstrom Inc. stores depart this year could cash in on the country's strong demand for residential housing.
Real estate broker weighs in on class-action lawsuit against Realtor commissions
A proposed class-action lawsuit alleges that some of Canada’s largest brokerages and real-estate associations are engaged in price-fixing to inflate Realtor commissions.
Three Conservative MPs who met with far-right German politician will stay in caucus
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Monday he has no plans to remove from his caucus three members of Parliament who recently met with a German politician from a far-right party.
Ottawa mother, man charged in 2021 death of infant boy
An Ottawa mother and a man have been charged in the death of a seven-week-old infant a year and a half ago.
Canadians fell for more home improvement scams in 2022, new report finds
The Better Business Bureau says Canadians fell for home improvement scams the most in 2022, in a report highlighting the riskiest scams and how much money they cost Canadians.
Toronto
-
Driver arrested after Tesla crashes and bursts into flames in downtown Toronto
A woman is facing impaired driving charges after the Tesla she was driving through downtown Toronto crashed and went up in flames late Sunday night.
-
You could face a $200 fine as snow removal gets underway in Toronto
Toronto officials are making a last-minute plea for drivers to move their vehicles in order for crews to remove the piles of snow blocking traffic and infrastructure.
-
Ontario's top court strikes down third-party election ad spending rules
Ontario's top court has struck down third-party election advertising rules introduced by Premier Doug Ford's government as unconstitutional.
Atlantic
-
Protesters call for investigation after Palestinian students told to take off traditional scarves at Halifax school
About 20 people rallied outside the Nova Scotia education minister’s office Monday after students of Palestinian descent were allegedly told to take off cultural garments during a multicultural day at a school in Halifax last week.
-
Nova Scotia silver winning women's hockey team returns home from Canada Games
Players from Nova Scotia’s Canada Winter Games women’s hockey team arrived back in their home province one day after achieving a history making accomplishment.
-
N.S. woman goes viral for Maud Lewis-inspired crocheted sweater
A Nova Scotia woman who found her passion for crocheting during the pandemic recently went viral for one of her creations.
London
-
Woman charged with impaired driving and assaulting a London police officer
A St. Mary’s woman is facing charges of impaired driving and assaulting a police officer after an incident in the south end of London, Ont. over the weekend.
-
Teacher in the 'house': Brier skip cheered on by local students
Skip Jake Higgs and Team Nunavut remain a fan favourite at the 2023 Tim Hortons Brier at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. Higgs, who resides in Strathroy, Ont., was happy to hear cheering students in the stands — they all know him from his day job as a high school math teacher at Arthur Voaden Secondary School.
-
Flurries expected Monday in the London region
Temperatures in the London region remain just slightly below average for this time of year. More flurries are expected on Monday as the thermometer hovers around the freezing mark.
Northern Ontario
-
'How can I trust my kids to be safe?': Incident at Halifax school causing outrage
An incident at Park West School in Halifax has sparked outrage among some families and community members.
-
Kirkland Lake 19-year-old charged with sexually assaulting youth
A 19-year-old from Kirkland Lake has been charged with a sex-related crime against someone who is under the age of 16, police say.
-
Police say impaired suspect from Sudbury stole vehicle, got stuck on snowmobile trail
A 34-year-old suspect from Sudbury has been charged after someone stole a vehicle in Markstay-Warren and went for a joyride.
Calgary
-
Fire breaks out at Castleridge home following weapon complaint
Calgary Fire Department crews were called to a residence on Castleridge Way N.E. at around 3:30 a.m., a short time after police were notified of a weapons complaint at the home.
-
Search underway for Calgary woman last seen in Forest Heights
The Calgary Police Service is asking for help from the public as investigators attempt to locate a missing woman.
-
Christopher Dunlop, charged in Calgary woman's death, makes court appearance
A convicted killer in Calgary, who has been charged in another woman's death, made a brief court appearance Monday.
Kitchener
-
Wheel comes off, hits commercial vehicle on Hwy. 403: Brant County OPP
A commercial vehicle ended up in the Highway 403 centre median after a loose wheel flew off another vehicle and hit it.
-
Police recover stolen Pokemon cards, comic books, other collectibles worth $400,000
Halton regional police have seized nearly half a million dollars worth of collectible items from a home and storage unit in Hamilton, Ont.
-
Youths arrested after demanding victim 'take off their clothing' at knifepoint: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested two youths they say demanded someone take off their clothes at knifepoint.
Vancouver
-
'It's beyond tragic': Family mourns B.C.'s Kiara Agnew, 23, after suspected murder in Mexico
The family of a B.C. woman who was found dead in Mexico on Friday is desperate to get her body home.
-
B.C. firefighters concerned cancer-causing chemicals found in protective gear
The British Columbia Professional Firefighters Association has directed its members not to wear the gear unless on the job.
-
IHIT identifies Surinderjit Singh, 55, as man found dead in Maple Ridge
Two days after a man’s body was discovered in the parking lot of a high school in Maple Ridge, investigators are identifying him as a local named Surinderjit Singh.
Edmonton
-
Alberta commits $92M to expand mental health services for children
New inpatient sites, more spaces in day programs and a rollout of "mental health classrooms" across the province are all part of a $92 million plan to improve treatment for kids in Alberta.
-
Firefighters use ladders to help residents out of burning apartment building
About 15 people needed help from firefighters to get out of their apartment building when fire broke out Monday morning.
-
Grande Prairie expected to vote on a municipal police force
A municipality in northern Alberta is meeting today to discuss a proposed city police force that would replace the RCMP.
Windsor
-
Active police investigation underway near E.C. Row Expressway
Windsor police are conducting an investigation along E.C. Row Expressway.
-
Windsor woman identified and charged in Essex County grandparent scam
Essex County OPP say a 25-year-old Windsor woman was identified and charged after a grandparent scam investigation.
-
Serious injuries after vehicle strikes building in Tecumseh
Serious but non-life-threatening injuries are reported after a vehicle struck a building in Tecumseh. Around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Tecumseh Fire, Essex-Windsor EMS and OPP responded to the scene on Lesperance Road at Riverside Drive.
Regina
-
Long-time Sask. MLA Lyle Stewart to resign seat over health concerns
MLA for Lumsden-Morse Lyle Stewart announced that he will resign his seat due to health-related reasons.
-
$10-a-day child care coming to Sask. this spring
Fees for licensed child care in Saskatchewan will drop to $10 a day this spring.
-
Regina police lay charges in multiple break-ins over the weekend
Almost 20 charges were laid in two, unrelated break-ins in Regina over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mother, man charged in 2021 death of infant boy
An Ottawa mother and a man have been charged in the death of a seven-week-old infant a year and a half ago.
-
City cleans up after latest storm, as residential snowbanks keep getting bigger
Cleanup is underway across the city as residents deal with the aftermath of the latest winter storm to hit the capital, but with more than 300 cm of snow so far this winter, residents clearing their own driveways are running out of places to put it.
-
RCMP investigating leaks alleging foreign election interference
The RCMP says it has launched an investigation into violations of national security information law in connection to media leaks of Chinese foreign interference allegations.
Saskatoon
-
Officer tells Saskatoon woman being followed by suspicious car to pull up to police station
A 35-year-old Saskatoon man was charged with dangerous driving and possession of stolen property after a woman reported her vehicle was being followed early Sunday morning.
-
U of S Huskies t-shirt makes unexpected cameo in SNL sketch
The University of Saskatchewan Huskies made an unexpected appearance on a Saturday Night Live sketch on March 4.
-
Nipawin elementary school closed due to vandalism
Class was cancelled for students on Monday at Wagner Elementary School in Nipawin following a vandalism incident.