Teen hospitalized, another arrested after stabbing in Longueuil schoolyard

A teenager is in hospital and another teen is under arrest after a stabbing at a schoolyard in Longueuil.

Longueuil police say the victim is believed to be a 15-year-old boy. He was stabbed Monday afternoon on the grounds of Jacques Rousseau High School at 444 de Gentilly St. E

Police say the boy was immediately transferred to hospital and is expected to survive. His parents were informed of the incident.

A suspect, also a minor, was arrested shortly after near the school, police say.

"We do not know the circumstances of the attack or the relationship between the two young people," police said in a Facebook post.

Officers are investigating and are asking anyone with information concerning the assault to call 450-646-8500. All calls are anonymous.





