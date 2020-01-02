LAVAL -- A 16-year-old boy was charged with second-degree murder, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, after a violent altercation on Wednesday in a Laval park where a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death.

The charges were laid Friday afternoon in the Youth Chamber at the Laval courthouse.

The law prohibits naming the accused because he is a minor.

Police said a fight broke out among a group of youth for an unknown reason around 8 p.m. Wednesday in Fabreville, prompting neighbours in the mostly residential area to call 911.

Laval police said Thursday the victim died in hospital after the altercation on Wednesday evening.

Sgt. Genevieve Major said the suspect was treated for minor injuries at a hospital before being questioned by investigators.

She said the boy was expected to be arraigned by telephone and would remain in the custody of the province's youth protection service.

The victim and the accused described themselves as best friends until recently, according to the lawyer for the accused.

Their parents were not aware the two had had a falling out, the lawyer added.

Neither the victim or the suspect were known to police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2020.