MONTREAL -- The teenage driver of a vehicle that crashed on Grande Ligne Road in Saint-Alexandre in the Montérégie, causing serious injury to his four passengers, had a learner's licence.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) notes Félix Galipeau, 16, should have been accompanied by a person who has had a driver's licence for at least two years.

The occupants of the vehicle, three boys and two girls between the ages of 16 and 17, were rushed to the Montreal Children's Hospital Wednesday afternoon in serious condition. According to messages on Galipeau's mother's Facebook page, he has since passed away.

The incident ignited a Code Orange at the hospital -- a signal of catastrophe or emergency that may result in multiple casualties.

An inexperienced driver

Officials say they are looking at slippery road conditions, as well as the inexperience of the young driver, as the cause of the crash.

It took six minutes for first-responders to arrive on the scene, according to Saint-Alexandre fire chief Benoît Brodeur.

Hydraulic shears were used to extract the teens from the car, which was lying at the bottom of a deep ditch.

Since the crash, a crisis unit has been set up at Polyvalente Marcel-Landry High School in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, the school the teens attended. Psychological support has been offered to students and staff.

This isn’t the first time a similar accident has occurred in the area. In the early 1990s, four youths died in an accident on Grande Ligne Road after their car skidded, struck a pole and caught fire.

They couldn't get out in time because the doors were stuck.

-- with files from Étienne Phénix.