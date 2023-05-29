Teen driver in critical condition after crashing into a concrete wall in Saint-Leonard
A teenage driver is in critical condition in the hospital after he crashed his vehicle into a concrete wall and then another vehicle in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough.
Montreal police (SPVM) reports that a 911 call at 1:40 a.m. notified officers about a collision on Langelier Boulevard near Lavoisier Boulevard.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found that a 19-year-old male driver was trapped in the vehicle, and the SPVM was assisted by crews from the Montreal fire department (SIM) who helped extract him from the vehicle.
"The driver was transported to the hospital, and we fear for his life," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.
Police say the driver crashed into a concrete wall and then into a parked vehicle which was unoccupied.
"The cause of this collision is currently unknown, and the investigation is ongoing," said Chevrefils.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
OBITUARY
OBITUARY | Quebec actor Michel Cote has died
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Halifax-area wildfire still out of control, 'many' structures destroyed
Officials say a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon is ongoing and still not under control.
Provinces must seek anti-smoking measures in Big Tobacco settlement: health groups
Three national health organizations want Canada's premiers to push for initiatives to reduce smoking during settlement negotiations with major tobacco companies, years after provinces sued to recoup health-care costs.
Election day: Alberta voters go to the polls, expected nail-biter between UCP, NDP
It’s election day in Alberta in what polls suggest could be a nail-biter finish between the province's two dominant parties.
Canadian companies adopt 'stay interviews' as workers rethink careers, needs
The discussions, which some companies call 'stay interviews,' are designed to collect feedback from employees and are aimed at learning what the company can do to retain valued team members and keep them happy.
Nova Scotia's modern 'gold rush' poses huge risk to climate, expert warns
Nova Scotia is embarking on what many are calling its fourth gold rush — but instead of panhandling for chunks of gold, mining operations in the province today consist of massive tailings ponds, enormous open pits extracting small traces of gold and a climate toll that one expert says we’re not properly tracking.
Former Steelers, Jets running back Le'Veon Bell says he smoked marijuana before games
Former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell says he smoked marijuana before playing some NFL games during his career.
Venice authorities investigate after canal turns fluorescent green
Venetian authorities are investigating after a patch of fluorescent green water appeared in the famed Grand Canal on Sunday morning.
Largest earthquake in 120 years rattles Melbourne but causes little damage
Melbourne was shaken Sunday by a rare and shallow earthquake – the largest earthquake to hit the Australian city in over a century – swaying buildings but ultimately causing very little damage.
3-year-old boy dies after drowning in backyard pool west of Toronto
Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy who was pulled from a backyard pool in Oakville on Saturday.
Toronto
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
-
3-year-old boy dies after drowning in backyard pool west of Toronto
Police are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy who was pulled from a backyard pool in Oakville on Saturday.
-
How often should you wash your clothes? These are the top mistakes
Even though people may be doing five loads of laundry a week, there is a chance they are doing it wrong.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area wildfire still out of control, 'many' structures destroyed
Officials say a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon is ongoing and still not under control.
-
Air quality alerts issued in Nova Scotia as wildfires burn
Environment Canada has issued air quality alerts for Shelburne County and western Halifax County due to the presence of wildfire smokes.
-
Tracking forest fires across Nova Scotia
The number of wildfires in Nova Scotia so far this season is up 150 per cent compared to the same time period in 2022.
London
-
Two people charged following east London assault
Around 1:45 a.m. on Friday, police say a man walked by two people he didn't know, a man and a woman, and the man asked him for money.
-
OPP investigating fatal crash in Oxford County
A caller to CTV News reported that the crash may have involved a school bus. Police have not confirmed the information.
-
One person sent to hospital after crash east of London
One person has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash north west of Thamesford.
Northern Ontario
-
Engaged couple shot dead fleeing landlord after house dispute near Hamilton, Ont., police say
A 'truly innocent' engaged couple was shot dead while attempting to flee their attacker outside their home after a landlord-tenant dispute escalated on Saturday night, according to police.
-
Officials report seven active forest fires in the northeast region
There are six new forest fires confirmed in the northeast region, Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fires and Emergency Services reported Saturday evening, bringing the active number of fires in the region to seven.
-
Sudbury police write stunt driving poem
Greater Sudbury Police Service turns to social media to remind the community not to be speeding on the road with a serious albeit light-hearted post.
Calgary
-
Calgary in the spotlight as Albertans head to the polls
Alberta electors who have yet to cast their ballots will head to the polls on Monday following a gruelling and contentious campaign trail from both the United Conservative Party and the Alberta NDP.
-
Election day: Alberta voters go to the polls, expected nail-biter between UCP, NDP
It’s election day in Alberta in what polls suggest could be a nail-biter finish between the province's two dominant parties.
-
Halifax-area wildfire still out of control, 'many' structures destroyed
Officials say a wildfire that began in the Upper Tantallon, N.S., area Sunday afternoon is ongoing and still not under control.
Kitchener
-
OPP investigating fatal crash in Oxford County
A caller to CTV News reported that the crash may have involved a school bus. Police have not confirmed the information.
-
'Momma, are they going to kill us?’: Guelph, Ont. mother recounts family's escape from Sudan conflict
Rania Mukhtar is still processing her recent trip to Sudan, which was interrupted by the outbreak of military conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
-
House hit with gunfire in Brantford, shell casings found: police
Brantford police are looking into reports of shots fired after a home was allegedly hit with gunfire.
Vancouver
-
‘It’s nowhere that I’m happy to call home’: City survey finds private SROs unaffordable
A survey by Vancouver city staff has concluded that SROs, or single room occupancy buildings — often deemed a last resort for housing — are becoming increasingly unaffordable for those on income assistance.
-
West Vancouver council voting on naming new fitness park after drowning victim
On Monday, West Vancouver mayor and council will vote on a motion to name a new fitness park after Keen Lau, who drowned while trying to save Labrador Loki from Cypress Creek. And they will hear from Loki’s dog walker Sandra Smith, who is advocating for changes to the creek.
-
Notorious gangster killed in targeted shooting, unknown victim stabbed to death
Two homicides this weekend drew heavy police presence to South Vancouver’s Sunset neighbourhood and the West End’s Davie Village.
Edmonton
-
Election day: Alberta voters go to the polls, expected nail-biter between UCP, NDP
It’s election day in Alberta in what polls suggest could be a nail-biter finish between the province's two dominant parties.
-
Some of the memorable comments made during Alberta election campaign
Candidates for both the United Conservative Party and New Democrats have been campaigning over the last four weeks for their party to form the next Alberta government. Here are some memorable quotes from the campaign.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms
An unsettled pattern headlines the forecast for the first half of this week.
Windsor
-
Motorcyclist charged after crash in Lakeshore
Essex County OPP have charged a motorcyclist after a crash in Lakeshore.
-
Clear, sunny skies in Windsor-Essex
Normal daytime highs around 23 C are being overtaken by highs ranging from 27 C to 20 C for the week.
-
Windsor's downtown core may benefit from the return of the grand prix to downtown Detroit
Transit Windsor expects to add to their tunnel bus service later next week in anticipation of people travelling to and from the Grand Prix
Regina
-
Thunderstorm showers lead to issues for Regina motorists and businesses alike
A ferocious thunderstorm that pelted Regina with heavy rain, hail and a tornado led to traffic hold ups and business closures across the city.
-
'It was shocking': Car fire in downtown Strasbourg causes surprise for residents
Residents in Strasbourg were in for an odd and dangerous surprise over the weekend, as a vehicle burst into flames on the town's main street.
-
Sikh motorcyclists offered helmet exemptions for special events in Sask.: province
The seventh annual Nagar Kirtan celebrations in Regina marked the first time that Sikh motorcyclists have been able to ride in Saskatchewan with turbans instead of helmets.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Summer construction season set to begin in Ottawa
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and several councillors will outline the 2023 construction season projects during a media conference on Slater Street at 10:30 a.m., including potential traffic impacts.
-
Runners suffer heat exhaustion, injuries during a hot Ottawa Race Weekend
There was an entire operation set up by the Ottawa Hospital, only steps from the finish line for Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend with more than 100 health professionals ready for anything that could go wrong this weekend.
-
VIA Rail train with 210 passengers on board stops near Alexandria, Ont. due to engine failure
More than 200 passengers were stuck on a VIA Rail train near Alexandria, Ont. for several hours Sunday evening, after a mechanical issue stopped the train.
Saskatoon
-
'A feeling of awe': Jurassic Quest puts you face-to-face with life-sized dinosaurs
Life-sized giants from over 65 million years ago were on display this weekend at Prairieland Park, entertaining families with interactive exhibits, play areas and animatronic dinosaurs.
-
80 workers face layoffs as Olymel closes pig farms in Alberta and Saskatchewan
About 80 workers at Olymel pig farms in Alberta and Saskatchewan are facing layoffs, as the company moves to cull six production facilities in the next few months.
-
Embattled Saskatoon Lighthouse offered break on property taxes — for now
On Wednesday, Saskatoon city councillors will decide whether to extend the property tax abatement for the Lighthouse Supported Living Inc.