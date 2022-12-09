Teen driver in critical condition after collision in La Peche, Que.: alcohol and speed may be involved

A two-vehicle accident occurred Thursday evening in the municipality of La Pêche, in the Outaouais region, near Ottawa.

A young adult is in critical condition.

The accident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Riverside Road. According to information from the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police, a 19-year-old driver was thrown from his vehicle by the force of the impact of the collision.

He suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital where his condition is considered critical.

The 62-year-old driver of the second vehicle involved suffered minor injuries. His life is not in danger.

The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police indicated that several witnesses saw the accident occur. According to the witnesses, speed and alcohol were the cause of the accident. A blood test was conducted on the 19-year-old man. He could face criminal charges.

Collision investigators have been dispatched to the scene to process the scene. The investigation is ongoing.