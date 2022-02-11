A young man from Sainte-Claire, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region about an hour south of Quebec City, was arrested Thursday in connection with a serious traffic accident seven months ago in the neighbouring municipality of Honfleur.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says Thomas Martineau, who is 18 years old, is suspected of dangerous driving causing injury.

Police say that on the evening of July 10, Martineau was driving a vehicle on the Grand-Buckland Rd. in Honfleur when he went off the road. In the ensuing impact, the young driver and his four passengers were all seriously injured.

Martineau has already appeared in court by video conference at the Montmagny courthouse. The SQ said he has been charged with several counts of dangerous driving causing injury.

The SQ's Major Crime Investigation Division was involved in the investigation and arrest of the young suspect.