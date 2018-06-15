Teen disappeared between Trois Rivieres and Victoriaville
Missing teenager Dany Morinville was last seen in Trois Rivieres on Saturday June 6, 2018
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, June 15, 2018 8:19AM EDT
The Sureté du Quebec wants the public to keep an eye out for a missing teenager.
Dany Morinville, 17, was last seen on Saturday June 9 in Trois Rivieres leaving for Victoriaville.
He stands 1.73 m tall and weighs 64 kg (5'8", 140 lbs).
Dany has white skin, blue eyes, and long blond hair that he usually wears in a pony tail.
On his right shoulder blade he has a tattoo that reads "Brothers," on his left shoulder blade he has a tattoo of hands in prayer, and he has tattoo of a saint on his right forearm.
He was last seen wearing burgundy running shoes and a pale yellow cotton long-sleeved sweater.
Dany likes to skateboard and is frequently in parks and other places where he can perform this activity.
Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1, or to call the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.