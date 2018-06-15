

CTV Montreal





The Sureté du Quebec wants the public to keep an eye out for a missing teenager.

Dany Morinville, 17, was last seen on Saturday June 9 in Trois Rivieres leaving for Victoriaville.

He stands 1.73 m tall and weighs 64 kg (5'8", 140 lbs).

Dany has white skin, blue eyes, and long blond hair that he usually wears in a pony tail.

On his right shoulder blade he has a tattoo that reads "Brothers," on his left shoulder blade he has a tattoo of hands in prayer, and he has tattoo of a saint on his right forearm.

He was last seen wearing burgundy running shoes and a pale yellow cotton long-sleeved sweater.

Dany likes to skateboard and is frequently in parks and other places where he can perform this activity.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1, or to call the SQ at 1-800-659-4264.