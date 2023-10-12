Teen dead after scooter collision northwest of Montreal

A 15-year-old boy is dead after his motorized scooter crashed in Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, northwest of Montreal.

The Régie de police du Lac des Deux-Montagnes says the incident happened at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on Chemin Principal, near Laviolette Street.

Officers say the boy's scooter collided with a car.

He was transported to Saint-Eustache Hospital, where he was later declared dead.

Police are investigating the exact cause of the crash but say no criminal charges have been laid against the driver.