3 arrested after child killed on Montreal's North Shore
Three people have been arrested after a child was killed Monday in Bois-des Filion, on Montreal's North Shore.
Terrebonne police spokesperson David Provencher said the individuals are currently being interviewed by the criminal investigation office and the crime scene is still being examined. If any or all of them are charged, they will appear at the Laval courthouse Tuesday afternoon, he added. The case has been transferred to provincial police.
Sûreté du Québec (SQ) divers have been deployed to perform searches in the Mille-Îles River in an attempt to locate any potential evidence.
"We are trying to find anything that would be linked to this case," said Provencher.
This comes after a 911 was placed at 5:30 p.m. Monday to the Terrebonne/Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines/Bois-des-Filion intermunicipal police service about a "seriously injured child" in a home on 34e Avenue.
"Despite their efforts, the child was pronounced dead on the spot," the force noted.
Cause of death and the child's age have not been released, but police acknowledge that they were "young."
Police would not say what the relationship is between the three people arrested and the child, nor would they say who was in the home at the time of the death.
Devastated neighbours have been dropping off toys and teddy bears in a makeshift memorial outside the home.
One of them told CTV News he saw the child's mother sitting in the passenger seat of the family car Monday night, sobbing uncontrollably.
Investigators and forensic technicians at both the local and provincial levels remain at the scene to analyze the circumstances leading up to the child's death.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 450-471-4121 or via the Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-711-1800.
- With files form CTV News Montreal's Rob Lurie
