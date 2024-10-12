Teen boy missing in Beaconsfield, Montreal police fear for his safety

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Isa Aqiatusuk was last seen on Friday at around 3:30 p.m. on Elm Avenue in Beaconsfield and has not been seen since.

"His family and investigators fear for his health and safety," the SPVM said in a news release.

He is 5'5" and weighs around 110 pounds, with short black hair and black eyes.

He has burn scars on his hands and forearms and speaks English.

Anyone who sees Aqiatusuk is asked to call 911 or contact a local police station.