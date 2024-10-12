Teen boy located safe and sound
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Justin Trudeau championed free trade in Southeast Asia, but he may get ousted before his efforts pay off
The free trade agreement with ASEAN is expected to be signed at the end of 2025. If Trudeau is pressured to step down, or if his government falls and loses the next election, Trudeau will not, as prime minister, be there to see the fruits of his labour.
Court untangles 'bizarre mess' that allowed Vancouver duplex owner to pay off mortgage after foreclosure, sale
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled on a case she describes as a "bizarre mess" in a decision issued earlier this week.
‘I didn’t do this to just run’: Canadian hip hop artist runs 100 marathons in 100 days for men’s mental health
Canadian hip hop artist Dillan King says running 100 marathons in 100 days was not only the hardest thing he has ever done, but the “proudest accomplishment” of his entire life.
Here's the dirt on the germiest items in your day-to-day life
Your home – considered to be one of the safest havens from all the external stresses – is filthy.
Liberals announce new campaign director amid new push to oust Trudeau
The Liberal Party has named Andrew Bevan as its new national campaign director for the next federal election. The announcement comes as party continues to face lagging polls and as party leader Justin Trudeau is facing new pressure to step aside.
He told his mother there was 'no way' he'd meet someone in Australia. Then he fell in love at first sight
Mike Grossman was adamant he wasn’t going to fall for anyone in Australia.
'Headspin hole': Man develops scalp tumor after decades of breakdancing
Researchers in Denmark have published a case report revealing an unexpected consequence of one of breakdancing's most iconic moves: the headspin.
Trump suggests a protester may get 'the hell knocked out of her' by her parents
Former U.S. president Donald Trump called for a protester at one of his rallies to 'go back home to Mommy' to 'get the hell knocked out of her,' his latest instance of using violent language when confronted by demonstrators.
OPP stop driver going 172 km/h with child inside on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario
An eastern Ontario driver was caught speeding on Highway 401 with a child and three other adults inside the vehicle Sunday morning, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Absolutely outrageous': Hundreds of dump trucks could drive through Liberty Village due to Ontario Line construction
A neighbourhood already plagued by heavy traffic congestion could soon be used as a thoroughfare for hundreds of dump trucks daily due to construction on the Ontario Line.
-
‘I didn’t do this to just run’: Canadian hip hop artist runs 100 marathons in 100 days for men’s mental health
Canadian hip hop artist Dillan King says running 100 marathons in 100 days was not only the hardest thing he has ever done, but the “proudest accomplishment” of his entire life.
-
3 dead after head-on collision involving transit bus in Welland
Three people have died and two have been sent to hospital after a head-on collision in Welland Saturday night.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa OPP arrest intoxicated person walking along Highway 416 following tip from Uber driver
An individual was arrested Saturday night after being caught walking along Highway 416 in Ottawa, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
OPP stop driver going 172 km/h with child inside on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario
An eastern Ontario driver was caught speeding on Highway 401 with a child and three other adults inside the vehicle Sunday morning, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
Residential duplex fire in Lowertown displaces 2 couples, baby, pets
A residential duplex fire that was quickly spreading throughout the structure in the late hours of Saturday night in Lowertown left two couples, a baby and three pets displaced.
Atlantic
-
Historic house in Sydney, N.S., opens doors to the public
One of the oldest family homes in the north end of Sydney, N.S., opened its doors to the public this week.
-
Person of interest located in Nova Scotia homicide investigation
Halifax Regional Police located a person of interest in relation to a homicide.
-
Parks Canada recognizes Hometown Hero in ceremony in Halifax
The Government of Canada honoured Floyd H. Prosser through Parks Canada’s Hometown Heroes program during a ceremony in Halifax, N.S., Saturday.
N.L.
-
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.
Northern Ontario
-
Northwestern Ontario woman charged in connection with teen's death
A 32-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death of an 18-year-old man this past January, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
-
First standardized housing designs coming in December, but won't be permit-ready until 'early 2025'
The first iteration of the federal government's standardized pre-approved design catalogue – a revival of a wartime housing effort – will be unveiled in December, CTV News has learned.
-
Prime minister faces mounting pressure to step aside from inside caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will face mounting pressure from his caucus this week to step down from the leadership of the Liberal party.
London
-
Three arrests made in connection to shooting investigation: LPS
The London Police Service (LPS) has arrested three people in the early morning of Saturday following a shooting investigation.
-
Chatham driver dead following two-vehicle collision in Dutton-Dunwich
One person has died after a two-vehicle collision in the Municipality of Dutton-Dunwich on Saturday afternoon.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle in North Perth
Emergency services responded to a serious collision on Perth Road 164, just north of Line 77, around 8 p.m.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle in North Perth
Emergency services responded to a serious collision on Perth Road 164, just north of Line 77, around 8 p.m.
-
What was lost - and found - after devastating Brantford club fire
Days after flames ripped through three units of the Mohawk Plaza, the club is still coming to terms with the loss.
-
AI is here to stay — including in health care. Here's what to ask your doctor
As artificial intelligence continues to develop in seemingly all facets of life — including health care — experts say it's important for patients to know AI may be used in their care.
Windsor
-
Chatham driver dead following two-vehicle collision in Dutton-Dunwich
One person has died after a two-vehicle collision in the Municipality of Dutton-Dunwich on Saturday afternoon.
-
Windsor police seek witness in sexual assault investigation
The Windsor police has put out an appeal to the public, asking for help identifying a sexual assault suspect.
-
Two drivers charged with impaired driving: WPS
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested two drivers following two separate impaired driving incidents.
Barrie
-
OPP officer makes unusual discovery during traffic stop, driver charged
Provincial police remind motorists about the importance of buckling up after an officer discovered a passenger sitting on a kitchen chair inside the vehicle during a traffic stop in the Town of the Blue Mountains.
-
Multi-vehicle crash sends five to hospital
OPP continue to investigate a multi-vehicle crash that occurred midday Saturday in the City of Kawartha Lakes, resulting in five needing treatment for various injuries.
-
Overheated pool heater suspected cause of shed fire
A small fire burned in a pool shed of a Town of the Blue Mountains residence Saturday afternoon, prompting fire officials to remind residents to check their heating appliances ahead of the winter season.
Vancouver
-
Familiar faces and angry voters: Will B.C. elect an Independent MLA?
Vicki Huntington says two things are critical to be elected as an Independent member of the legislature in British Columbia — trusted name recognition and an angry constituency.
-
Court untangles 'bizarre mess' that allowed Vancouver duplex owner to pay off mortgage after foreclosure, sale
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled on a case she describes as a "bizarre mess" in a decision issued earlier this week.
-
Bowen Island community divided as it tries to coexist with cougar
Ever since a cougar made its way from the mainland to the island almost three months ago, the community’s social media pages have been awash with questions about sightings, sounds and strange goings on. Some residents have posted warnings of deer carcasses spotted on the side of the road; others have described hearing strange caterwauling in the night.
Vancouver Island
-
Familiar faces and angry voters: Will B.C. elect an Independent MLA?
Vicki Huntington says two things are critical to be elected as an Independent member of the legislature in British Columbia — trusted name recognition and an angry constituency.
-
Bomb threat sent to BC NDP campaign office on Vancouver Island
A BC NDP campaign office in Campbell River received a bomb threat Friday afternoon, according to the party.
-
'This is their safe place': Hockey program breaks barriers for Indigenous kids
A program that started in Nanaimo five years ago that teaches Indigenous kids how to play hockey is so popular that it’s expanding.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers arrested after images surface of cats being tortured, killed online
Two Winnipeggers have been arrested after images and videos were posted online of animals being tortured and killed.
-
Former Winnipeg teacher charged with voyeurism, child pornography offences after videos filmed in change room seized
A 37-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences after videos filmed in a public pool change room were seized by police.
-
'This is something special': Tec Voc Hornets taking Winnipeg high school football league by storm
Tec Voc has started 6-0 – leading the AAA division as the only undefeated team.
Calgary
-
Thousands of Calgary Flames fans line the red carpet for home opener
When you think about it, NHL hockey players are the Canadian equivalent of movie stars, so a red carpet on opening night made perfect sense.
-
'Our story is incomplete:' Famed dino hunter reflects on the history of paleontology
Canada’s famed dinosaur hunter and one of the inspirations for the "Jurassic Park" phenomenon turned 75 earlier this year and has no plans to drop his chisel and rock hammer.
-
Huberdeau scores twice, Wolf has 37 saves in Flames' 6-3 win over Flyers
Jonathan Huberdeau had two goals and two assists for the Calgary Flames in a 6-3 win in their home-opener over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Return of Teravainen has been money for Blackhawks
Teuvo Teravainen has fitted the Chicago Blackhawks to a T in his return to the NHL club that originally drafted him.
-
Here's the dirt on the germiest items in your day-to-day life
Your home – considered to be one of the safest havens from all the external stresses – is filthy.
-
'Our story is incomplete:' Famed dino hunter reflects on the history of paleontology
Canada’s famed dinosaur hunter and one of the inspirations for the "Jurassic Park" phenomenon turned 75 earlier this year and has no plans to drop his chisel and rock hammer.
Regina
-
Riders crush Lions to secure home playoff game
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host a playoff game for the first time since 2021 after defeating the B.C. Lions Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Saskatchewan Party unveils campaign platform
The Saskatchewan Party laid out its platform on Saturday, outlining their plan if they get re-elected in the Oct. 28 provincial election.
-
Hazardous material spilled on Highway 46 near Balgonie, Sask., drivers asked to use caution
White Butte RCMP and local fire services are responding to a fertilizer spill on Highway 46 and the overpass near Balgonie, Sask. on Saturday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Riders crush Lions to secure home playoff game
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host a playoff game for the first time since 2021 after defeating the B.C. Lions Saturday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Saskatchewan Party unveils campaign platform
The Saskatchewan Party laid out its platform on Saturday, outlining their plan if they get re-elected in the Oct. 28 provincial election.
-