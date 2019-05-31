

Staff, CTV Montreal





A 17-year-old boy is recovering from injuries after he was assaulted Thursday night by about 15 people in a park in Saint-Michel, according to Montreal police and witnesses.

The teen suffered multiple bruises and was unconscious when police arrived. He regained consciousness before he was transported to hospital. He’s now in stable condition.

A 16-year-old was arrested near the scene.

Witnesses say 15 people surrounded the boy in George-Vernot Park and allegedly kicked and punched him.