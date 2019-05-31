Featured Video
Teen attacked by group of 15 people in St-Michel park: police
Staff, CTV Montreal
Published Friday, May 31, 2019 8:25AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 31, 2019 9:43AM EDT
A 17-year-old boy is recovering from injuries after he was assaulted Thursday night by about 15 people in a park in Saint-Michel, according to Montreal police and witnesses.
The teen suffered multiple bruises and was unconscious when police arrived. He regained consciousness before he was transported to hospital. He’s now in stable condition.
A 16-year-old was arrested near the scene.
Witnesses say 15 people surrounded the boy in George-Vernot Park and allegedly kicked and punched him.
Latest Montreal News
- Teen attacked by group of 15 people in St-Michel park: police
- Trudeau trying to win over Canadian mayors at annual summit
- WATCH: Former mayor Denis Coderre gets in the ring for a good cause
- Several Lester B. Pearson schools facing closure due to low enrolment
- 'Poorly informed, misaligned and ignorant': Medicine Hat mayor boycotts Quebec City conference