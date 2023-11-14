Teen arrested after woman killed in Quebec City

Quebec City police (SPVQ) says it has arrested a teenager in connection with the murder of Daphnée Jolivet, a 19-year-old woman who was found dead on Oct. 26 in a home on Geneviève-Lamarre Street in the Limoilou district.

The 16-year-old, who was arrested on Monday, is suspected of first-degree murder and sexual assault with a weapon, as well as the attempted murder and aggravated assault of another 16-year-old.

Police say the young suspect is the same individual who was arrested shortly after the murder for impaired driving and vehicle theft.

He has been questioned by investigators from the SPVQ's Major Crimes Unit and is due to appear before the Court of Quebec's youth division on Tuesday afternoon.

The SPVQ says evidence gathered shows that the suspect acted alone and there is no link between him and the two victims.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 14, 2023.