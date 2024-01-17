Teen arrested after threats target private Sherbrooke school

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after threats were made about a private school in Sherbrooke.

He is expected to appear Wednesday at the Sherbrooke courthouse to face charges of making threats.

Sherbrooke police (SPS) received a call at 11 a.m. Tuesday about threatening remarks targeting the Séminaire de Sherbrooke, located on Marquette Street.

The situation was resolved by early afternoon.

Police say they do not know if the suspect has a connection with the institution, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, or what his motives were.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 17, 2024.