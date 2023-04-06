Teen arrested after gun pointed at high school students in Anjou: police

Montreal police announced on Thursday the arrest of a 16-year-old boy who allegedly pointed a gun at high school students last week in the borough of Anjou.

Investigators have seized a pistol and ammunition and more searches are underway, police said in a news release.

The teen, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, was arrested Thursday morning in the Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough in relation to two incidents on March 29. He is scheduled to appear in youth court to face unspecified charges.

According to police, a suspect pulled up to a bus stop in a grey SUV around noon last Wednesday near the corner of des Ormeaux Street and Georges Avenue in Anjou and pointed a gun toward a teenager who was waiting for a bus. The teen who was targeted was on his way to the École secondaire d'Anjou.

"A few minutes later, a similar event occurred near a high school in the same borough, while several students were also waiting for the bus," police said in the release.

Montreal police said the Eastern Criminal Investigation Section is leading the investigation, which is ongoing, and that other people may have been involved in the two incidents.

Anyone with information about the two events is asked to call 911 or file an anonymous report by calling Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.