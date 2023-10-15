Montreal

    • Teen arrested after fleeing on foot following high-speed chase with Quebec police

    Police squad car lights. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Police squad car lights. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

    Quebec provincial police (SQ) arrested a teenager after a high-speed chase on the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) East early Sunday morning.

    Police say that at around 1 a.m., officers were manning a radar gun on the thoroughfare near Viau Street when they clocked a car going 140 km/h in a 70-zone.

    Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off and got on Highway 25 South via a service road.

    The driver and passengers then abandoned the car on Sherbrooke Street East near Place Versailles and four people fled on foot.

    SQ officers, assisted by the Montreal police (SPVM), located the four and arrested a 17-year-old male who was allegedly the driver and he may face charges of dangerous driving and fleeing from an officer.

    Two other teenage boys and one teenage girl were also arrested for fleeing and released.

    With reporting from CTV News Montreal's Olivia O'Malley.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'We're coping,' Canada's ambassador to Israel says, amid ongoing airlifts

    Canada's ambassador to Israel says she and the increased staff working at the embassy in Tel Aviv are 'coping' amid rocket sirens, and remain focused on airlifting as many Canadians out of the country as possible over the next few days, while a way out for those in Gaza remains uncertain.

    Breaking news updates on Day 9 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    Hundreds of thousands of Gaza residents sought to heed Israel's order to evacuate while Israeli forces, supported by a growing deployment of U.S. warships in the region, positioned themselves along Gaza's border for what Israel said would be a campaign by air, land and sea to dismantle Hamas.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News