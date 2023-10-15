Teen arrested after fleeing on foot following high-speed chase with Quebec police

Quebec provincial police (SQ) arrested a teenager after a high-speed chase on the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40) East early Sunday morning.

Police say that at around 1 a.m., officers were manning a radar gun on the thoroughfare near Viau Street when they clocked a car going 140 km/h in a 70-zone.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off and got on Highway 25 South via a service road.

The driver and passengers then abandoned the car on Sherbrooke Street East near Place Versailles and four people fled on foot.

SQ officers, assisted by the Montreal police (SPVM), located the four and arrested a 17-year-old male who was allegedly the driver and he may face charges of dangerous driving and fleeing from an officer.

Two other teenage boys and one teenage girl were also arrested for fleeing and released.