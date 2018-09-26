

CTV Montreal





Expect delays if you were planning to cast your ballot at an advance polling station today. A province-wide technical issue has slowed down the voting process.

Elections Quebec says it’s stepping up efforts to fix the problem, according to a statement on its website.

In the meantime a backup computer system will be used and paper lists will be referenced manually.

Quebec electors can still vote, however the process will take longer than normal.

It’s unclear when the issue will be fixed.