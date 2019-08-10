

CTV Montreal staff





More than 100 volunteers came together at a Montreal Pride event to help the LGBTQ+ community on the digital front.

The volunteers, who came from several different tech firms, created websites, added online donation web pages, streaming video and bilingual web pages for 11 Quebec community and non-profit groups that work with the LGBTQ+ community.

The groups’ goals include working to support transgender youth or defending human rights.

The third annual Pridehacks was presented by Google and sponsored by several other high-profile tech companies, including Microsoft and Shopify.

Guest speakers at an opening cocktail included Quebec Minister for Regional Economic Development Marie-Eve Proulx and Lightspead founder and CEO Dax Dasilva.