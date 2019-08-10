Featured Video
Tech firms lend a helping hand to LGBTQ+ nonprofits at Pridehacks
Volunteers from several tech firms came together to help out 11 Quebec-based community and non-profit organizations that work with the LGBTQ+ community at Pridehacks 2019.
CTV Montreal staff
Published Saturday, August 10, 2019 3:49PM EDT
More than 100 volunteers came together at a Montreal Pride event to help the LGBTQ+ community on the digital front.
The volunteers, who came from several different tech firms, created websites, added online donation web pages, streaming video and bilingual web pages for 11 Quebec community and non-profit groups that work with the LGBTQ+ community.
The groups’ goals include working to support transgender youth or defending human rights.
The third annual Pridehacks was presented by Google and sponsored by several other high-profile tech companies, including Microsoft and Shopify.
Guest speakers at an opening cocktail included Quebec Minister for Regional Economic Development Marie-Eve Proulx and Lightspead founder and CEO Dax Dasilva.
