Technology could prevent the future deaths of infants left in hot cars, according to a Quebec coroner’s recommendation.

In a report examining the death of Jacob Ethier-Magnan, an 11-month-old boy who died when his father forgot him in the family car in August, 2016, coroner Denyse Langelier said legislation should be passed mandating the installation of technology in cars that could keep other children from dying in similar circumstances.

She pointed to car seat sensors, cameras and mirrors, as well as cellphone alerts, as technological advances that could be used to remind parents of children in the back seat.

Langelier also mentioned twin sisters in St-Jerome who invented weight sensors that would go under a driver’s seat and a child’s seat in a vehicle. The sensors would go off if they detect the child’s weight and not the parent’s. The sisters won a $1,000 prize and entrance scholarship to Western University after unveiling the invention at a science fair last year.

In the report, Langelier acknowledged that Transport Canada has been contacted about these devices, but responded that variables like a child’s size and breathing could diminish their effectiveness.

Last month, a six-month-old baby died in a similar case, where the boy’s father thought he had dropped the son off at daycare.

While there’s no data in Canada available, about 37 children die from being left in cars each year in the United States, according to the National Safety Council.