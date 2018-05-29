

One group of unionized rail workers avoided a strike on Tuesday night, but Canadian Pacific isn’t out of the labour strife woods yet.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers announced a three-year deal with the rail company. In a statement, Senior General Chairman Steve Martin said that while negotiation were difficult, the deal is one that will be good for the union’s membership.

However, as of 10:00 p.m., the Teamsters Union, which represents 3,000 CP conductors and locomotive engineers, began a strike. In a statement, officials said negotiations with CP are ongoing and reiterated a commitment to working with federal mediators.

Commuter train service in Montreal is operated by Bombardier and is therefore unaffected by the strike.