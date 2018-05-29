Teamsters strike, electrical workers reach deal with CP
Canadian Pacific Railway locomotives move freight in Calgary on May 16, 2012 (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018 10:58PM EDT
One group of unionized rail workers avoided a strike on Tuesday night, but Canadian Pacific isn’t out of the labour strife woods yet.
The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers announced a three-year deal with the rail company. In a statement, Senior General Chairman Steve Martin said that while negotiation were difficult, the deal is one that will be good for the union’s membership.
However, as of 10:00 p.m., the Teamsters Union, which represents 3,000 CP conductors and locomotive engineers, began a strike. In a statement, officials said negotiations with CP are ongoing and reiterated a commitment to working with federal mediators.
Commuter train service in Montreal is operated by Bombardier and is therefore unaffected by the strike.
Latest Montreal News
- Teamsters strike, electrical workers reach deal with CP
- Dr. Linebacker: NFL player graduates from McGill med school
- Auditor General report: Slow-decision making on Champlain is costing Canadians
- Quebec's sole Anglophone public rehab centre set to lose only doctor in August
- France's Macron to meet Trudeau, visit Montreal ahead of G7 summit in Quebec