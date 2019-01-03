

CTV Montreal





Team Canada Captain Maxime Comtois - a Longueuil native - was flogged with insults on social media after missing a penality shot in a World Juniors game against Finland.

The team was eliminated following the loss Wednesday night, and overzealous fans took to Instagram and Twitter to call out the 19-year-old player for his missed shot.

Some users on Instagram referred to Comtois as an "absolute joke," who "did not deserve Captain." More extreme users dispensed threats, calling the teen "a French f***" and saying they hope they hope he gets HIV.

Screenshots taken on Wednesday night capture the ire of Team Canada fans hoping for a win in Wednesday's game. (CTV Montreal)

Since the onslaught of cruel posts, Comtois has disabled comments on his Instagram account.

"it is shameful and incomprehensible that a few cowards who can hide behind social media could make such vicious attacks on these young men's character after they have battled their hearts out for their country," Comtois' representatives said in a statement Thursday.

"It was Maxime's idea to use this as a learning moment for all of the youth of Canada, that cyber bullying is a real problem, and like all bullies, we need to stand up to them and call them, out for what they are," it reads.

Several other internet users - including interim PQ leader Pascal Berube - stepped forward to denounce the personal attacks on Comtois,

The teen also also plays for the Voltigeurs in Drummondville, and was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in 2017.