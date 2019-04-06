

The Canadian Press





A foundation that educates young people about genocide says it's partnering with the Quebec government to offer a teaching guide for Quebec high schools.

Heidi Berger, the director of the Foundation for Genocide Education, says the guide will give teachers the knowledge and confidence to sensitize students to the horrors of genocide.

She says a select group of high schools will take part in a pilot project this fall, but the goal is to have the guides in every public and private secondary school by 2020.

The guide is composed of a series of case studies that explain the major genocides of the 20th century, including the horrors that took place in Germany and Poland, Armenia, and Rwanda.

Berger worries young people aren't being sufficiently exposed to the history of the Holocaust and other atrocities since then.

She says if students are ignorant of history they won't fully understand where hate and intolerance can lead.

A September 2018 survey conducted by Schoen Consulting indicated 22 per cent of Canadian respondents aged 18 to 34 were unaware or unsure if they heard of the Holocaust.