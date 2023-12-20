MONTREAL
    • Teachers' union 'disappointed' by government's latest offer

    Quebec teachers were protesting on May 30, 2023 at the national assembly. They say classrooms are too big and the government isn't doing enough to support them. SOURCE: FSE-CSQ/Facebook Quebec teachers were protesting on May 30, 2023 at the national assembly. They say classrooms are too big and the government isn't doing enough to support them. SOURCE: FSE-CSQ/Facebook

    A union representing some 95,000 teachers says it is disappointed by the Quebec government's latest offer.

    "Despite a big show by the government in the media, their new 'official' proposal represents a step backwards in the talks from this weekend's negotiation sessions," the Fédération des syndicats de l'enseignement (FSE-CSQ) wrote on Facebook.

    "Disappointed? Yes. Discouraged? No," said President Josée Scalabrini in a video attached to the post. "We're rolling up our sleeves, we're still going, we still have time. What we want is a negotiation done in good faith, and that's what we'll work on until the finish line."

    This comes after the Quebec government announced Tuesday it had made a new offer to the unions.

    Teachers, working largely in the French school network, have been on strike since Nov. 23.

    The Fédération Autonome de l'Enseignement (FAE), which represents 66,000 elementary and high school teachers, has yet to respond to the government's offer.

