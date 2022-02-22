Quebec's teachers say they have yet to be consulted on whether students should continue to wear masks while in class to protect against COVID-19.

This, as the government is set to announce a possible lifting of the mask mandate in schools across the province.

"This is something that we've we've had trouble with from the very start of the pandemic," said Heidi Yetman, president of the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers. "The health authority does not know what it's like to be a teacher inside a classroom... The health authority has never stepped inside a Grade One classroom."

Whenever there are government announcements related to education, Yetman noted, "We get called into a meeting 15 minutes prior to be told what's going to be announced."

She adds she is slated to attend a briefing at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday with the Ministry of Education.

"One of the things that teachers always ask is, 'Why are the rules inside schools and classrooms so different than the rules for the general population?'" Yetman asked. "This disconnect between what's happening in the classrooms and what's happening in the public has been really difficult for teachers."

Masks are a divisive topic, Yetman lamented, especially since ventilation continues to be a significant issue in schools.

"We have a lot of teachers that are frankly quite fed up and would like to see the mask removed but we also have another bunch of teachers that are very concerned, very worried they don't have good ventilation," she said. "They're worried that taking off the masks will just spread the virus more quickly."

This "disrespect," according to Yetman, will have continued ramifications for years to come.

"We have many, many teachers who are taking early retirements," she said, adding that there is already a devastating teacher shortage in Quebec. "We have many, many teachers who are asking themselves, 'Do I want to stay in this profession?' ... They are working so hard, they're exhausted... I'm very, very concerned for the future of this profession."

The Quebec government notes it plans to address the topic of masks in classrooms on Tuesday.