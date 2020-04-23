MONTREAL -- As the Quebec government prepares to announce its plan for reopening the province's schools, parents, teachers and doctors are worried that the negatives of a return to class could cancel out any benefits.

“We have to think about how many kids per class. We have to think about the cleanliness of buidlings – that's a huge preoccupation,” said Heidi Yetman, president of the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers. “What do we do with special needs kids? There are special needs kids that need to have an adult sitting next to them. What do we do with kids who have handicaps and what do we do about lunchtime and phys. ed? There are a pile of questions and every time we try and answer them, there are more. What about school buses?”

While the plan has yet to be released, the government has said it would involve a gradual return to classes before the end of June in regions where the spread of COVID-19 is under control. Premier Francois Legault said it's a way to avoid millions of children going back to school at the same time.

The government has also said the return would be optional, which Westmount-St-Louis MNA Jennifer Maccarone said would create two tiers of students and put too much pressure on parents.

“I haven't seen a plan but ideally I would like to see the plan,” she said. “My kids are definitely vulnerable so before I make a decision as a parent as to whether they are going to go back to school, I'd like to have more information and, quite frankly, the burden on parents to make that decision is something I also feel is very questionable.”

McGill University immunology and microbiology professor Jorg Fritz said more testing for COVID-19 must be done before schools can reopen or a second deadly wave of the virus could be unleashed.

“I know there are messages that kids aren't getting sick so let's open schools but we don't know how well kids can spread the virus,” he said. “If this is the case, then we are spreading it throughout the whole population.”