Teachers across Quebec on strike
Published Wednesday, April 14, 2021 6:36AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, April 14, 2021 6:52AM EDT
A Quebec school bus sits in a parking lot Monday August 10, 2020 in Gatineau, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Teachers across Quebec are on strike this morning in order to pressure the government to move forward on contract negotiations, which union heads say are at an impasse.
Demonstrations are set to begin at 7:30, with normal class activities expected to resume at 9:31, though some schools have opted to move all classes online for the day.
The strike will affect 58 schools in Quebec, all of which are under the Federation of Education Unions (CSQ), and the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers (QPAT).
English speaking schools represented by QPAT
- Central Québec School Board (CQTA-SECQ)
- Eastern Shores School Board (ESTA-AEES)
- Eastern Townships School Board (ATA-AEA)
- English-Montreal School Board (MTA-AEEM)
- Lester B. Pearson School Board (PTU-SEP)
- School Board New Frontiers (CVTA-AECV)
- Riverside School Board (RTU-SER)
- Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier School Board (LTU-SEL)
- Western Quebec School Board (WQTA-AEOQ)
Other affected schools represented by CSQ
Abitibi-Témiscamingue
- Harricana (SEUAT-CSQ)
- Lac-Abitibi (SEUAT-CSQ)
- Lac-Témiscamingue (SEUAT-CSQ)
- Or-et-des-Bois (SEUAT-CSQ)
- Rouyn-Noranda (SEUAT-CSQ)
Bas-Saint-Laurent
- Fleuve-et-des-Lacs (SEGP-CSQ)
- Kamouraska - Rivière-du-Loup (SEGP-CSQ)
- Monts-et-Marées (SERM-CSQ)
- Headlights (SERM-CSQ)
Quebec City
- Charlevoix (SEC-CSQ)
- Discoverers (SEDR-CSQ)
- Portneuf (SEP-CSQ)
Center-du-Quebec
- Bois-Francs (SEBF-CSQ)
- Oaks (SERD-CSQ)
- Riverine (SELR-CSQ)
Chaudière-Appalaches
- Appalachians (SEA-CSQ)
- Beauce-Etchemin (SEC-CSQ)
- South Coast (SECS-CSQ)
- Browsers (SEDR-CSQ)
Cote-Nord
- Estuary (SEHCN-CSQ)
- Iron (SERF-CSQ)
- Average-North Shore (SERF-CSQ)
- Littoral (SERF-CSQ and LNSETA)
Eastern Townships
- Hauts-Cantons (SEE-CSQ)
- Region-de Sherbrooke (SEE-CSQ)
- Summits (SEE-CSQ)
Gaspé - Magdalen Islands
- Chic-Chocs (STEEQ-CSQ)
- Islands (STEEQ-CSQ)
Laurentians
- Laurentians (SEEL-CSQ)
- Hautes-Laurentides (Pierre-Neveu) (SPEHR-CSQ)
- Rivière-du-Nord (SERN-CSQ)
Lanaudiere
- Tributaries (SERM-CSQ)
- Samares (SEL-CSQ)
Mauricie
- Chemin-du-Roy (SEVF-CSQ)
- Energy (SEM-CSQ)
Monteregie
- Grandes-Seigneuries (APL-CSQ)
- Hautes-Rivières (SEHR-CSQ)
- Marie-Victorin (Champlain-CSQ)
- Patriots (Champlain-CSQ)
- Saint-Hyacinthe (SEVM-CSQ)