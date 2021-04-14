Teachers across Quebec are on strike this morning in order to pressure the government to move forward on contract negotiations, which union heads say are at an impasse.

Demonstrations are set to begin at 7:30, with normal class activities expected to resume at 9:31, though some schools have opted to move all classes online for the day.

The strike will affect 58 schools in Quebec, all of which are under the Federation of Education Unions (CSQ), and the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers (QPAT).

English speaking schools represented by QPAT

Central Québec School Board (CQTA-SECQ)

Eastern Shores School Board (ESTA-AEES)

Eastern Townships School Board (ATA-AEA)

English-Montreal School Board (MTA-AEEM)

Lester B. Pearson School Board (PTU-SEP)

School Board New Frontiers (CVTA-AECV)

Riverside School Board (RTU-SER)

Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier School Board (LTU-SEL)

Western Quebec School Board (WQTA-AEOQ)

Other affected schools represented by CSQ

Abitibi-Témiscamingue

Harricana (SEUAT-CSQ)

Lac-Abitibi (SEUAT-CSQ)

Lac-Témiscamingue (SEUAT-CSQ)

Or-et-des-Bois (SEUAT-CSQ)

Rouyn-Noranda (SEUAT-CSQ)

Bas-Saint-Laurent

Fleuve-et-des-Lacs (SEGP-CSQ)

Kamouraska - Rivière-du-Loup (SEGP-CSQ)

Monts-et-Marées (SERM-CSQ)

Headlights (SERM-CSQ)

Quebec City

Charlevoix (SEC-CSQ)

Discoverers (SEDR-CSQ)

Portneuf (SEP-CSQ)

Center-du-Quebec

Bois-Francs (SEBF-CSQ)

Oaks (SERD-CSQ)

Riverine (SELR-CSQ)

Chaudière-Appalaches

Appalachians (SEA-CSQ)

Beauce-Etchemin (SEC-CSQ)

South Coast (SECS-CSQ)

Browsers (SEDR-CSQ)

Cote-Nord

Estuary (SEHCN-CSQ)

Iron (SERF-CSQ)

Average-North Shore (SERF-CSQ)

Littoral (SERF-CSQ and LNSETA)

Eastern Townships

Hauts-Cantons (SEE-CSQ)

Region-de Sherbrooke (SEE-CSQ)

Summits (SEE-CSQ)

Gaspé - Magdalen Islands

Chic-Chocs (STEEQ-CSQ)

Islands (STEEQ-CSQ)

Laurentians

Laurentians (SEEL-CSQ)

Hautes-Laurentides (Pierre-Neveu) (SPEHR-CSQ)

Rivière-du-Nord (SERN-CSQ)

Lanaudiere

Tributaries (SERM-CSQ)

Samares (SEL-CSQ)

Mauricie

Chemin-du-Roy (SEVF-CSQ)

Energy (SEM-CSQ)

Monteregie