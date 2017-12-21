Teacher in Sherbrooke accused of sexually assaulting minors
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 21, 2017 6:09PM EST
SHERBROOKE - A 44-year-old female high-school teacher in has been arrested in connection with alleged sex acts with two students who are minors.
She appeared in court in Sherbrooke Thursday afternoon and was arraigned on various charges, including sexual contact and sexual exploitation.
The alleged victims attend the school where the suspect works.
Sherbrooke police learned of the allegations against the teacher in the last few days.
She will return to court Feb. 6.
There is a publication ban on revealing the woman's identity.
