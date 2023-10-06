Teacher assaulted in class at Laval school

LAVAL, Qc -

A 65-year-old teacher suffered upper-body injuries after being assaulted in the middle of class by a 13-year-old student on Thursday afternoon at a Laval school.

The incident happened shortly after lunch at Ecole l'Odyssee-des-Jeunes, according to Laval police (SPL) spokesperson Erika Landry.

The teacher allegedly asked the student to change her behaviour before the girl assaulted her. Some students reported the assault involved scissors, but police have not confirmed that information, said Sgt. Landry.

Students tried to intervene, and teachers were eventually able to subdue the student.

The teacher was taken to hospital with upper-body injuries and possible shock, according to police. The teenager was also taken to hospital for a psychological evaluation.

In the evening, the young suspect was arrested by police for assault with a weapon. She is no longer being detained pending possible charges.

The file will soon be sent to prosecutors, said Sgt. Landry.

The school and the Centre de services scolaires de Laval did not immediately respond to an e-mail from The Canadian Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 6, 2023.