Taylor Swift isn't coming to Montreal any time soon

It's a cruel summer indeed for Montreal Swifties.

Taylor Swift won't make a stop in Montreal on the Canadian leg of her Eras Tour. In fact, she'll only perform in Toronto (six times).

The American popstar broke hearts in June when she announced 40 new dates for her Eras Tour, including Mexico, Europe, Asia and Australia, but not Canada.

The revelation even prompted a plea from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who tweeted at Swift, "It's me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don't make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon."

But Torontonian's wildest dreams have come true: on Thursday, Swift announced six shows at the Rogers Centre on Nov. 14, 15, and 16, 21, 22, and 23.

Tickets are expected to go on sale Wednesday -- although getting your hands on them could prove tricky. When tickets for the first leg of her Eras Tour went on sale, high demand actually caused Ticketmaster to shutdown.

Swift will be joined onstage in Toronto by 'Feels Like' singer Gracie Abrams.