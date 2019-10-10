

MONTREAL -- The Association des Taxis des Regions du Quebec (ATRQ) plans to push back against the CAQ government's reform of the taxi industry Thursday.

Taxi drivers across the province will protest the taxi reform bill (An Act respecting remunerated passenger transportation by automobile) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Premier Francois Legault has threatened to close the government to force the adoption of the bill before the expiry of the pilot project with the multinational ride-sharing company Uber next week.

The Minister of Transport, Francois Bonnardel, said Wednesday Quebec Solidaire is showing bad faith and also accuses the Parti Quebecois of having prolonged the process to pass the bill.

If the National Assembly agrees Thursday, it must pass fewer than 10 clauses to go through all the stages in order to pass the controversial Bill 17, which is about transforming the industry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2019.

This is a developing story that will be updated.