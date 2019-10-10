

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- The Association des Taxis des Regions du Quebec (ATRQ) spearheaded protests Thursday to push back against the CAQ government's reform of the taxi industry.

Taxi drivers across the province protested the taxi reform bill (An Act respecting remunerated passenger transportation by automobile) all day, the biggest action taking place at the National Assembly.

Drivers also lined up in front of the Laval Palais de Justice to draw attention to their cause.

Premier Francois Legault has threatened to close the government to force the adoption of the bill before the expiry of the pilot project with the multinational ride-sharing company Uber next week.

The Minister of Transport, Francois Bonnardel, said Wednesday that Quebec Solidaire is showing bad faith and also accuses the Parti Quebecois of having prolonged the process to pass the bill that has just seven articles remaining to be accepted.

Legault said his government is offering a generous compensation package for medallions to drive taxis.

"It doesn't make sense," said Legault. "Of course, it started at $10-20,000 a year, and now it's $200,000, but what's important is that our government is ready to repay 100 per cent of the cost. If somebody paid $200,00, we'll pay back $200,000 to those people."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2019.

This is a developing story that will be updated.