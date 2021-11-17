MONTREAL -- A man arrested Tuesday in Gatineau on sexual assault charges may have had other alleged victims in the Montreal area and elsewhere in Quebec, police say.

Officers from Sherbrooke, Que. arrested Ahmed Ben-Salem, a 37-year-old man, in Gatineau for alleged sexual assault, break-in and forcible confinement.

He appeared in the Court of Quebec on Tuesday, at the Gatineau courthouse.

Police allege Ben-Salem, who officers say was a taxi driver at the time, drove a 60-year-old woman to her residence in Sherbrooke on July 11. He then allegedly entered her home and sexually assaulted her.

Further charges could be filed against him, police say.

In addition to Montreal, officers say it’s possible Ben-Salem had alleged victims the Eastern Townships, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Montérégie, Quebec City, and in the region of Gatineau.

People who believe they may have been victims of Ahmed Ben-Salem are invited to contact the police.

-- This article was first published by The Canadian Press on Nov. 17, 2021.