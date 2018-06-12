Taxi driver assaulted in Terrebonne, suspect arrested
Stock photo of Terrebonne police car. (Cosmo Santamaria / CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018 7:04AM EDT
A taxi driver sustained at least one stab wound in an altercation with a passenger Monday afternoon.
The 47-year-old victim was taken to hospital for treatment, but discharged shortly afterwards. Police believe he will survive his injuries.
The attack occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Gascon Rd., one of Terrebonne's busiest streets.
After the altercation, a 25-year-old suspect fled but was located by police and arrested.
He was taken to a detention center for questioning.
The suspect, a resident of Terrebonne, will appear at the Laval courthouse on Tuesday to face charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, carrying a weapon for dangerous purposes, disguise, breach of conditions and parole violation.
