

The Canadian Press





Canada and other countries are working together to establish a tax system in which large international production service companies like Netflix would pay more taxes, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In an interview with Ici Radio-Canada Premiere on Monday morning Trudeau expressed confidence that official policy announcements would come soon. He added that Canadian taxpayers would not pay for the new tax system.

In September, 2017 the Canadian government announced a $500 million, five-year agreement to establish Netflix Canada, which would be committed to producing original Canadian content. The plan didn’t specify how much French-language content that would include.

In return the federal government committed not to impose a tax on Netflix, a decision which was widely criticized in Quebec, particularly in cultural and communications communities.

Since that announcement Trudeau has repeatedly said he doesn’t want an agreement to result in higher taxes for Canadians.

Trudeau also discussed the precarious state of many Canadian news outlets, saying he is concerned about the effects of digital transformation and said a strong and independent media was essential to democracy.

The prime minister also addressed the use of the word “genocide” in the recent report on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women which was published last week. Immediately following the report’s release Trudeau had agreed that the term “genocide” could be used to describe the treatment of missing and murdered Aboriginal women and girls but on Monday said he subscribed more to the phrase “cultural genocide.”