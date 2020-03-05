TAMPA, FLA. -- Montreal Canadiens forwards Tomas Tatar and Brendan Gallagher were absent from the morning training session on Thursday, a few hours before their matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Habs' organization said Tatar has undergone treatment while Gallagher has flu-like symptoms. It is unclear whether or not they will be able to take part in the game.

If he is absent from the game, Tatar would miss his first match of the season. The 29-year-old has 22 goals and 39 assists in 68 games.

As for Gallagher, who was slowed by injuries earlier this season, he has 22 goals and 21 assists in 57 games with the team in 2019-20.

On Thursday, the Canadiens called up Laval Rocket forward Lukas Vejdemo from the American Hockey League on an emergency basis. Vejdemo joined the team in Tampa Bay and will be available for the game against the Lightning.

Vejdemo has played four career NHL games, all earlier this year, going pointless and posting a -1 plus/minus. He has nine goals and 10 assists in 46 games with the Rocket.

Coach Claude Julien's team is looking for a third consecutive win. The game starts at 7 p.m.