Tanker truck transporting gasoline catches fire on Highway 20

Montreal's eastbound Highway 20 has been reopened to traffic after a tanker truck carrying thousands of litres of gasoline caught fire late Wednesday night.

The incident happened on the major thoroughfare near Highway 15 and the Turcot Interchange, just west of downtown.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), there were no reported injuries despite the magnitude of the flames.

The eastbound Highway 20 was closed in the area to allow firefighters to extinguish the flames but was reopened as of Thursday morning.