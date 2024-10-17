MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Tanker truck transporting gasoline catches fire on Highway 20

    A tanker truck carrying thousands of litres of gasoline caught fire on Highway 20. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News) A tanker truck carrying thousands of litres of gasoline caught fire on Highway 20. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)
    Share

    Montreal's eastbound Highway 20 has been reopened to traffic after a tanker truck carrying thousands of litres of gasoline caught fire late Wednesday night.

    The incident happened on the major thoroughfare near Highway 15 and the Turcot Interchange, just west of downtown.

    According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), there were no reported injuries despite the magnitude of the flames.

    The eastbound Highway 20 was closed in the area to allow firefighters to extinguish the flames but was reopened as of Thursday morning.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING At least 4 cabinet ministers not running for re-election: sources

    Federal Cabinet Minister Filomena Tassi announced Thursday she will not run for re-election, and sources tell CTV News at least three other cabinet ministers don't plan to run again. Their decisions will prompt a cabinet shuffle for which a date has not been set. It is likely to occur in the coming weeks, according to senior government sources.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News