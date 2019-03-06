Featured Video
Take note: Hydro rates will increase by 0.9 per cent April 1st
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, March 6, 2019 3:51PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 6, 2019 6:40PM EST
Hydro rates are going up again.
Quebec's Energy Board has approved a rate increase of 0.9 per cent for residential clients and 0.3 per cent for industrial clients.
Hydro-Quebec says that will mean an increase of about $1.72 a month for a medium-sized home.
Rate hike takes effect on April 1st.
