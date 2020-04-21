MONTREAL -- Rather than being stuck at home hate-liking your friends’ and family’s Instagram workout progress during the COVID-19 lockdown and isolation while binging Tiger King on Netflix, Montreal Canadiens stars are inviting you to get up and get fit like a Hab.

“It’s 2 p.m., it’s the time of the Active Break for the Canadiens of the day,” reads a tweet from the team followed by five workout routines that will take around five minutes.

Habs players have been posting a series of simple exercises daily that don't take long, and require a minimal amount of equipment.

Here's today's workout:

Forward Max Domi first invites you to walk in place for 30 seconds making sure to lift your knees and swing your arms to get the blood flowing.

It's 2:00 p.m.! Time for our daily Canadiens Activity Break powered by @SunLifeQC. ��#HockeyAtHome pic.twitter.com/n9vDMSGeW9 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 21, 2020

Then it’s Artturi Lehkonen’s turn, who leads you for 30 seconds of star jumps.

After 30 seconds of heel pivots with Domi, defenceman Jeff Petry gets you to work your lower body with some leg bending and kicking for a minute.

The blood should now be flowing, lungs expanding and perhaps some perspiration appearing on your forehead.

Exercise five is a minute of strength with everyone’s favourite number-one puck stopper Carey Price in the plank position.

Five minutes, five exercises, and five things you can show off for the next person to hate-like on Instagram.