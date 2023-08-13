Take a look inside this Montreal restaurant's basement farm
A restaurant in Montreal's Southwest borough is taking a more direct interpretation of "farm to table."
Much of the produce is grown in the basement, refurbished with cooling, lighting, and humidity systems.
"Now, we have them the whole year," said Café Monk chef and co-owner Peter Simard.
CTV News joined him as he walked through the rows of baby greens and lettuce, where he snipped herb clippings for the lunch service. Simard said his favourite herb on the farm is the basil, but thousands of plants are lining the shelves.
They call the refurbished bunker Ferme Fortuna. Co-owner Eric Pineault calls himself a "city farmer" and spends a lot of time on the farm.
"These beets want to grow big," he said, pulling a baby beet stem from the soil. "I tell them 'no,' because we are going to eat them," he added, popping the small plant into his mouth.
But they didn't just build the farm to grow tasty produce. Instead, it's part waste-cutting, part disaster-proofing.
Pineault says they started building the farm during the pandemic, when spiking produce prices were unrelenting, and the stock was unreliable.
He says sourcing food at that time was a headache and has since used the farm to supplement the menu and sell the surplus to nearby restaurants. "Be simple," he said. "It's the best way to grow."
Xiaonan Lu, a professor at McGill's Department of Food Science and Agricultural Chemistry, told CTV News that Ferme Fortuna is an excellent example of sustainable, urban farming, adding he hopes to see more farms of its kind in the city.
"Our food supply chain, from one perspective, is very fragile," he said. "It is susceptible to the climate, wars, or … transportation [problems]."
He said urban farms like Fortuna are ways to "enhance the security of the food supply to local residents." I often say, 'I'm ready for the next pandemic," said Pineault.
For a look inside the farm, watch the video report above by CTV's Luca Caruso-Moro.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre's Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been hitting the summer barbecue circuit with ramped-up rhetoric around debunked claims that the World Economic Forum is attempting to impose its agenda on sovereign governments. It is, some experts suggest, another sign that some conspiracy theories are moving from the fringes of the internet to mainstream thinking.
Gay couple from Toronto wins lawsuit in Italy after son's birth photo used in anti-surrogacy campaign
A same-sex couple from Toronto took on Italy’s ruling right-wing political party and won after a moving image of their first moments with their newborn son was used without their consent in an anti-surrogacy campaign.
Canadian Armed Forces deployed to fight wildfires in Alberta, Northwest Territories
The Canadian Armed Forces have been deployed to help Alberta and the Northwest Territories as wildfires threaten multiple communities in the area, several of which are under evacuation orders.
Tourists are urged to avoid Maui as hotels prepare to take in evacuees and first responders
Hawaii officials urged tourists to avoid travelling to Maui as many hotels prepared to house evacuees and first responders on the island that faces a long recovery from the wildfire that demolished a historic town and killed more than 90 people.
28 more women accuse Montreal billionaire Robert Miller of sexually exploiting them as minors
Two new defendants have been added, and 28 more women have come forward with accusations in the class action lawsuit against Future Electronics Inc. and Montreal billionaire Robert Miller for alleged sexual exploitation of underage girls.
Economists expect rise in inflation as price-growth fight enters new phase
Forecasters anticipate this week's consumer price index report to show inflation rose last month, signalling a reversal in progress after a year of steady declines in inflation.
Sinner Winner: Italian youngster tops de Minaur in NBO Toronto final
Italy's Jannik Sinner defeated Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-1 on Sunday to win the National Bank Open for his first career Masters 1000 series title.
Pegula dominates Samsonova to win women's National Bank Open title
American Jessica Pegula put on a dominant display Sunday evening, defeating Liudmila Samsonova of Russia 6-1, 6-0 in a women's singles final that never looked close to capture her first National Bank Open title.
'Mob of criminals' stole up to US$100K worth of merchandise at Los Angeles mall, police say
A 'mob of criminals' stole up to US$100,000 worth of merchandise from the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Unions say Ontario teachers likely won't have contracts before school year, citing slow pace of bargaining
For the second year in a row, teachers across the province will be returning to school in September without a collective agreement and the unions representing Ontario’s educators are expressing frustration with the slow pace of bargaining.
-
Gay couple from Toronto wins lawsuit in Italy after son's birth photo used in anti-surrogacy campaign
A same-sex couple from Toronto took on Italy’s ruling right-wing political party and won after a moving image of their first moments with their newborn son was used without their consent in an anti-surrogacy campaign.
-
'Too big and unsightly': 2 Toronto councillors ask city to replace signs for Alcohol in Parks pilot
Two Toronto councillors are saying that the large-scale signs the city has chosen to use for its ‘Alcohol in Parks’ pilot program are 'too big and unsightly' and want to see them removed and replaced with 'appropriately scaled signage.'
Atlantic
-
Upper Tantallon subdivision celebrates front line workers more than two months after wildfire
The Westwood Subdivision’s Westwood Hills Association organized a community appreciation event for first responders at Westwood Greenspace in Hammonds Plains.
-
N.B. RCMP identify body as one of the two men missing from fishing trip
Neguac RCMP have identified a body found Saturday as one of the missing men who never returned from a fishing trip in Brantville, N.B.
-
The Town of Lunenburg elects a new mayor
The Town of Lunenburg has announced Jamie Myra has been declared as the winner of the Lunenburg Special Mayoral Election.
London
-
Fake gun found in 'ready location' during Sarnia traffic stop
A Sarnia police officer encountered a potentially dangerous situation during a traffic stop on Sunday.
-
Megabus will no longer stop in downtown Chatham
After barley four months, Megabus is canceling its service at the downtown Chatham stop due to a lack of ridership, effective Wednesday.
-
Chase and Sydney Brown earn praise in NFL pre-season debuts
Chase and Sydney Brown had their first chance to make an impression as they began their NFL careers this weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Canoer missing on northern Ont. lake after boat capsizes
Ontario Provincial Police along with Canadian military personnel and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry are searching for a missing canoer after their canoe capsized Friday evening.
-
Poilievre's Conservative party embracing language of mainstream conspiracy theories
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been hitting the summer barbecue circuit with ramped-up rhetoric around debunked claims that the World Economic Forum is attempting to impose its agenda on sovereign governments. It is, some experts suggest, another sign that some conspiracy theories are moving from the fringes of the internet to mainstream thinking.
-
Victims in Kirkland Lake's most recent double homicide identified
On Tuesday residents of Kirkland Lake were shocked to learn two people had died in the second double homicide in less than two weeks, Saturday Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the victims’ identities.
Calgary
-
Peacekeepers Day celebrates 75 years of United Nations peacekeeping
Peacekeepers Day was celebrated at Peacekeepers Park in Garrison Green Sunday morning, with more than 100 people taking part in the ceremony.
-
Traffic disrupted in Bragg Creek area due to serious motor vehicle collision
Cochrane RCMP are on scene at the site of a serious motor vehicle crash on Highway 22.
-
Calgarian makes a life-saving plea on World Organ Donation Day
August 13 marks World Organ Donation Day across the globe. It's a day meant to raise awareness about the importance of donation and to provide a platform for discussing everything to do with the procedures.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge Coun. Donna Reid passes away
Ward 1 Cambridge city councillor Donna Reid has died.
-
Most-read stories of the week: New Omicron variant, fire concerns, heritage site worries
A new Omicron variant in Waterloo region, concerns about fires in a Kitchener neighbourhood, and Cambridge rallying around a boy with leukemia round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
'Times are tough right now': Waterloo region residents hunting bargains as cost of living rises
As the cost of living rates continue to rise, people are becoming more committed to track down the best bargains.
Vancouver
-
Coquitlam RCMP 'very concerned' for safety of missing woman, man
Mounties in Coquitlam are appealing for help finding two people who have not been seen since Friday, saying safety concerns are mounting.
-
3 in hospital after helicopter crash near Enderby, B.C.
Several people were taken to the hospital after a helicopter crash in B.C.'s Shuswap region Saturday.
-
B.C. to see temperatures in the 30s as heat wave rolls in
A protracted heat wave expected to last most of the coming week got underway in B.C. Sunday as provincial officials warned residents to brace for the potential effects of the sustained stretch of sweltering temperatures.
Edmonton
-
1 dead, 1 seriously injured as plane crashes into Beaverhill Lake east of Edmonton
One person is dead and another seriously injured following a plane crash into a lake on Friday night east of Edmonton.
-
Economists expect rise in inflation as price-growth fight enters new phase
Forecasters anticipate this week's consumer price index report to show inflation rose last month, signalling a reversal in progress after a year of steady declines in inflation.
-
Canadian Armed Forces deployed to fight wildfires in Alberta, Northwest Territories
The Canadian Armed Forces have been deployed to help Alberta and the Northwest Territories as wildfires threaten multiple communities in the area, several of which are under evacuation orders.
Windsor
-
VIDEO: Windsor Pride Parade returns for its 31st year
Thousands of people lined up in Windsor to watch 70 community partners march, drive and dance along Ottawa Street for the city's 31st annual Pride Parade.
-
Megabus will no longer stop in downtown Chatham
After barley four months, Megabus is canceling its service at the downtown Chatham stop due to a lack of ridership, effective Wednesday.
-
Windsor’s new rainbow crosswalk honours First Nations people
The crosswalk was painted Saturday by members of the Unifor Local 444 LGBTQ Committee and skilled trades workers.
Regina
-
'We are making history here': Sask. First Nation hosting North America's first sanctioned disc golf tournament on Indigenous land
Peepeekisis Cree Nation and Disc Golf Saskatchewan will make history at the 18th Annual Saskatchewan Open.
-
'Its special for us': Regina hosts Baseball Canada Cup
Saskatchewan baseball is getting its moment in the spotlight thanks to the Baseball Canada Cup which is taking place in Regina this year.
-
Regina police ask for help in finding trio of robbery suspects
Regina police are asking for the public's help as they search for three people following an alleged robbery on Aug. 12.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo gives the green light for full O-Train service to resume on Monday
O-Train service will resume on the full 12.5 km light-rail transit system on Monday, 28 days after the service was shut down after a bearing issue was discovered on one train.
-
Ottawa homeowners' cleanup after flash flooding damages basements
The water is starting to recede from basements flooded during last Thursday’s storm, but only now is the extent of the damage being revealed.
-
A look inside the most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the 10 most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon to cut down 31 trees due to Dutch elm disease
The City of Saskatoon will raze a row of trees along Central Avenue after the discovery of Dutch elm disease.
-
'We are making history here': Sask. First Nation hosting North America's first sanctioned disc golf tournament on Indigenous land
Peepeekisis Cree Nation and Disc Golf Saskatchewan will make history at the 18th Annual Saskatchewan Open.
-
Cocaine, hydromorphone seized in trafficking investigation, Saskatoon police say
One man has been charged as part of an investigation into cocaine trafficking in Saskatoon, police say.