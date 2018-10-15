

CTV Montreal





The drivers of Téo Taxi have just joined a union.

The 400 drivers will be members of the Teamsters, affiliated with the FTQ. The Administrative Labour Tribunal issued the decision on Monday recognizing union accreditation.

The Teamsters filed the application for certification on July 31.

Téo Taxi is a subsidiary of Taxelco, owned by Alexandre Taillefer's investment company. Taxelco did not oppose the petition for certification, said Stéphane Lacroix, director of communications and public affairs for the union.

Unlike other taxi drivers, Téo Taxi employees are employees and not independent contractors – which is why they can join a union.

- With a report from The Canadian Press