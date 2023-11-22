SZA, Green Day, Noah Kahan and more to perform at Osheaga

Noah Kahan and SZA are coming to the Osheaga music and arts festival in Montreal next summer.

Organizers confirmed the two artists would join Green Day as headliners at the three-day festival.

Kahan will perform on Friday, Aug. 2, and SZA will take the stage on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Green Day, who were in Canada last weekend to perform at the Grey Cup half-time show, will be headlining on Saturday.

Noah Kahan, a Vermont native, made a name for himself with his hit single "Hurt Somebody," going on to make it onto the Billboard rock and alternative charts.

The 26-year-old is slated to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Dec. 2.

SZA, meanwhile, leads the charge of nominations at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Osheaga is set to take place from Aug. 2 to 4 at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal.

The complete program should be announced early next year.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 22, 2023.