Sylvain Caron was sworn in Wednesday afternoon as the City of Montreal’s 40th chief of police.

In a ceremony at city hall, that included an honour guard, bagpipers and the transfer of the ceremonial flag which represents 70 fallen SPVM officers, Caron said he has a lot of work ahead of him.

One of his priorities will be to crack down on racial profiling within the force – on Tuesday Caron submitted the force’s plan to act on the matter, but community groups argue it isn't enough. The Black Coalition of quebec on Wednesday filed a $4-million class-action lawsuit against the Montreal police on the matter.

“It’s time to get to work,” said Caron.

Caron was with the Sorel-Tracy police force for 21 years, including 15 years as police chief. He also served as the former assistant director of the SQ before joining the Montreal police as head of the criminal investigations wing.