The City of Montreal has named its new police chief.

Officials from the city confirmed in a statement Wednesday afternoon that the selection committee has chosen veteran police officer Sylvain Caron for the position.

Caron was one of two candidates for the job recommended in a report released Tuesday by interim chief Martin Prud’Homme, who was appointed to a one-year term to clean house following internal dysfunction in the police force.

His final report suggested Caron or Line Carbonneau for the role. Both candidates met with the selection committee on Tuesday.

Caron was with the Sorel-Tracy police force for 21 years, including 15 years as police chief. He also served as the former assistant director of the SQ before joining the Montreal police as head of the criminal investigations wing.

Carbonneau was with the RCMP for 37 years and served as deputy commissioner for the federal police force. She was the first female RCMP commander in Quebec.

Before Caron’s nomination is formalized, it will have to be approved by Montreal city council and Quebec’s public security minister, primarily seen as a formality.

To make the selection process more transparent and democratic, city council is also offering a first: a public meeting, where Montreal residents can ask questions to Caron directly.