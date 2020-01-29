MONTREAL -- An agreement in principle was reached last night to renew the collective agreement at Swissport.

The strike by about 100 Swissport employees – the only company that provides refuelling services at Trudeau International Airport and Mirabel Airport – has been ongoing for a month.

The FTQ-affiliated union confirmed the information Wednesday morning. The employer and union parties were gathered for a mediation session Tuesday.

This is a second agreement in principle since the first, reached in December, was rejected by 90 per cent of union members in a vote. Union members launched a strike on Dec. 31 following that vote.



The labour dispute is centred on salary and insurance matters, according to the union. The workers have been without a contract since May of 2019.



- With files from The Canadian Press