Swissport and airport refuellers reach second agreement in principle after month-long strike
Swissport employees protest near Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Tuesday, December 31, 2019. About 108 workers who are responsible for refuelling planes walked off the job on Tuesday morning after they were unable to reach an agreement with Swissport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL -- An agreement in principle was reached last night to renew the collective agreement at Swissport.
The strike by about 100 Swissport employees – the only company that provides refuelling services at Trudeau International Airport and Mirabel Airport – has been ongoing for a month.
The FTQ-affiliated union confirmed the information Wednesday morning. The employer and union parties were gathered for a mediation session Tuesday.
This is a second agreement in principle since the first, reached in December, was rejected by 90 per cent of union members in a vote. Union members launched a strike on Dec. 31 following that vote.
The labour dispute is centred on salary and insurance matters, according to the union. The workers have been without a contract since May of 2019.
- With files from The Canadian Press