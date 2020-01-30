Swissport: agreement in principle ratified after month-long strike by airport refuellers
Swissport employees protest near Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Tuesday, December 31, 2019. About 108 workers who are responsible for refuelling planes walked off the job on Tuesday morning after they were unable to reach an agreement with Swissport. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL -- Swissport union members at Montréal-Trudeau and Mirabel airports have ratified by an 80-per-cent vote the agreement in principle to renew their collective agreement.
The 100 workers, members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (AIMTA), affiliated with the FTQ, launched a strike on Dec. 31.
The return to work should take place over the next few days; both parties are scheduled to meet on Friday to discuss the return-to-work protocol, management said.
Swissport provides refuelling services, on a subcontracted basis, at Montréal-Trudeau and Mirabel airports.
This was a second tentative agreement for the two parties after the first, on Dec. 21, was rejected by members in a 90-per-cent vote against it. They went on strike 10 days later.
The labour dispute was centred on salary and insurance matters, according to the union. The workers had been without a contract since May of 2019.