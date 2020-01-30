MONTREAL -- Swissport union members at Montréal-Trudeau and Mirabel airports have ratified by an 80-per-cent vote the agreement in principle to renew their collective agreement.

The 100 workers, members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (AIMTA), affiliated with the FTQ, launched a strike on Dec. 31.

The return to work should take place over the next few days; both parties are scheduled to meet on Friday to discuss the return-to-work protocol, management said.

Swissport provides refuelling services, on a subcontracted basis, at Montréal-Trudeau and Mirabel airports.

This was a second tentative agreement for the two parties after the first, on Dec. 21, was rejected by members in a 90-per-cent vote against it. They went on strike 10 days later.

The labour dispute was centred on salary and insurance matters, according to the union. The workers had been without a contract since May of 2019.