MONTREAL -- Every Sunday night of Oct. from 6 p.m. to midnight, Tinder takes dating to a whole new level.

Launched last week, Tinder now offers an interactive apocalyptic game through the app. In the game, users have three hours, but only five to seven minutes in real-time, before the end of the world. Throughout the high action game, users have to make quick life and death decisions every couple of seconds.

“It’s all about attention span,” said digital analyst Elias Makos

The decisions you make in the simulation are instantaneous, and, at the end of the game, Tinder matches people together who made similar choices on their “last day on earth”.

Makos said it’s a choose-your-own-adventure type game that could end with you on a date.

“This is big business, by the way,” said Makos. “If you look at the app store, when you look at revenue, all of the top revenue apps are all games. After the games, the number one app is Tinder.”

Makos said this new way of meeting and engaging with people in a game is an attempt to get more user time for their main demographic.

“Tinder has a problem where people who are opening the app are staying on it a little bit less, so this is an attempt to keep the 18 to 24-year-old group on a bit longer,” said Makos.