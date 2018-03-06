Beaconsfield Club 55+ will be hosting its "Swing into Spring" dance on Saturday April 7. The event, with Ballroom and Line Dancing, will be held at the Sainte Anne de Bellevue Royal Canadian Legion from 5 pm until 11 pm. The cost of $35 per person includes a Buffet Dinner, the cost of the hall and the DJ (Greg Inniss). There will be a cash bar with reasonable prices. For tickets please call Salve Desprez at 514-630-3961 or June Parry at 514-695-1449. Space is limited, buy early.